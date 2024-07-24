Hololive Teams With Marvel on Big Deadpool & Wolverine Event

Hololive assembles some of the biggest VTubers in Japan, forging new anime characters that reel in viewers by tackling any number of subjects. Just in time for the biggest event of the year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hololive is teaming up with Deadpool & Wolverine for a special collaboration. On top of creating new posters and videos to help forge the Marvel/Anime team-up, Hololive also has some unique events that are popping up in Japan to celebrate the meeting of the Merc With A Mouth and the most ruthless member of the X-Men. While said events might be primarily in Japan, that doesn’t mean anime and Marvel fans around the world can’t see what’s in store.

This isn’t the first time that Hololive has teamed up with Marvel before as the company has lent their talent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the past. Most notably, several of the VTubers helped to promote Doctor Strange And The Multiverse of Madness, which introduced quite a few familiar faces to the MCU for the first time. In another collaboration, the Hololive talent teamed up with the Guardians of the Galaxy for their latest video game produced by Square Enix.

Deadpool & Wolverine & Hololive

A new cafe has been opened that brings together the VTubers and Marvel’s most popular Canadians and you can check out a video highlighting the locale below. The cafe is open at Shibuya Tsutaya at present and will close up shop on August 5th. You can also check out Hololive stars Shirakami Fubuki and La+ Darkness recreating the Marvel team-up.

Recently, we here at ComicBook sang the praises of Deadpool & Wolverine via our official review, “Amid the never-ending conversation around superhero fatigue, too many spoilers, and not enough effective storytelling, it feels rare to be truly surprised by a new superhero adaptation. Deadpool & Wolverine is such a pleasant surprise — both in its jaw-dropping elements and in the sentimental reason for those elements even existing — that it almost feels like a miracle. The movie’s handful of flaws are outweighed by its pure blockbuster storytelling and the gleeful rapport of its two protagonists. Through its no-holds-barred execution and the wildly entertaining performances of its ensemble cast, Deadpool & Wolverine serves as the most unlikely reminder of why we care about superhero movies in the first place.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine — which also features returning Deadpool cast members Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), Stefan Kapičić (Colossus), Robe Delaney (Peter), Logan‘s Dafne Keen (Laura/X-23), and Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen (TVA Agent Paradox) and The Crown‘s Emma Corrin (Cassandra Nova) — opens only in theaters on Friday.