Deadpool Reveals His Manga Comeback With a My Hero Academia Nod

Deadpool knows what he’s doing no matter what. Whether he is mouthing off to heroes or taking out a target, we have seen the Marvel hero do it all. These days, the mercenary is looking to revisit the world of manga with help from Deadpool Samurai. The series is making a return at long last, and Deadpool ushered in the surprising announcement with help from… Dabi.

Oh yeah, that is right. Deadpool is not done with My Hero Academia. The Marvel icon is preparing for his next manga series, and he announced the big news by pulling a move from Dabi himself.

As you can see above, the homage is easy to miss, but My Hero Academia fans were keen to it. After all, the return of Deadpool Samurai surprise everyone. The comeback was announced in the new manga Secret Steward, a rom-com title that Viz Media began plugging more than a month ago. The title, which comes from the Deadpool Samurai creative team, reads just like any other cute manga until halfway through. That is when Deadpool takes over the series with a bloody intro, and by the end of it all, he confirms Deadpool Samurai 2nd Season is happening.

And when he makes the reveal, he takes a pose from Dabi’s most iconic scene in My Hero Academia. Deadpool is positioned just like Dabi was during his fated encounter with Endeavor and Shoto as he spilled his true identity. Dabi danced across the battlefield as he revealed he was born Touya Todoroki, Endeavor’s oldest son, and the plot twist sent ripples across the fandom. Now, Deadpool has done the same with his latest prank, so you can see why he tapped Dabi for his little joke.

Currently, we have no news on when Deadpool Samurai will go live, but fans are hoping the series returns soon. If you want to check out the manga’s original run, you are in luck! Viz Media oversaw the English release of the Marvel manga. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Everyone’s favorite Merc with a Mouth has finally come to manga! As soon as Deadpool moves to Tokyo, he runs afoul of some familiar faces. Before he knows it, he’s teaming up with new heroes, battling gods, attending concerts, and being repeatedly dismembered. That’s good, right?”

Do we need a full-on collaboration between Deadpool and My Hero Academia?