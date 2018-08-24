‘Death Note 2’ Confirmation Gets Love or Hate Reactions From Fans

A report on the future of Netflix’s original films division has revealed that Netflix is making a sequel to Death Note, its live-action Hollywood adaptation of the popular manga and anime series. Needless to say, that announcement has caused a serious reactions from both fans and haters.

Netflix’s Death Note turned out to be one of the more controversial releases the streaming service put out in 2017 (see also: Bright). The film seemed to connect best with newcomers who had never been all that invested in the manga and/or anime, but for longtime fans, it was such a white-washed bastardization of the source material that the director Adam Wingard had to quit Twitter due to overwhelming backlash.

Still, Netflix has now been quoted as calling the film a “sizable success,” which could very well be true, given that we know so little how the streaming service records and measures its metrics – but as you will see below, there’s still a pretty big branding hurdle to get over, as a lot of fans don’t see anything “successful” about Death Note – or its planned sequel.

It Only Gets Worse

For those who hated Netflix’s Death Note, a “bigger and better” sequel only equates to a bigger piece of crap. We do love his news source, though!

With how bad the first Death Note film from Netflix was guess it can only go up in the sequel? https://t.co/tpDiiRpJMw — Tyler Calvert (@Tyler_Calvert23) August 22, 2018

Need vs. Deserve

This Death Note fan does well slipping some serious shade into what otherwise seems like a level-headed opinion:

The Netflix deathnote movie does not need (deserve) a sequel. pic.twitter.com/rQW80Ej1VV — Juwan ??‍♂️ (@Hi_Reiatsu) August 22, 2018

Minority Report

Believe it or not, there is a passionately dedicated (if not small) fanbase for Netflix’s Death Note. That “sizeable success” claim could in fact be real!

I’m just gonna go sit in the lonely corner for people genuinely excited for Death Note 2. — LittleKuriboh (@yugiohtas) August 22, 2018

Change the Style Up

Another niche opinion comes from those who want to see the Netflix Death Note series done in an anthology style, a la Final Destination. It would give the sequel a chance to do things better with the concept, while leaving both the first film and manga/anime source material alone. Could make everyone happy…

I still wouldn’t mind a Death Note movie focused on Ryuk and another Death Note holder so we can have the only good thing about the first movie, while also having something original with potential in the same universe. — Ethan Harra★ (@IzazaOzihaha) August 22, 2018

Boycott!

It didn’t take long at all for Death Note 2 to become the next target of angry fan boycott hopes. Can a petition be far behind?

Someone needs to boycott it pic.twitter.com/ycjfLpY29N — Sasori113? (@Sasori_113) August 22, 2018

We Stand With Death Note

If you thought we were kidding about that passionate fanbase that loves Netflix Death Note, then just check this out:

Netflix’s Death Note getting a sequel is excellent news – that movie is a whole lot of fun and y’all were way too hard on it. One of the most out and out entertaining movies of 2017 and a lot more clever than people give it credit for. Also Lakeith Stanfield. pic.twitter.com/NeiabCoRN9 — Perry R (@Perry_Ruh) August 22, 2018

Factual Inaccuracy

According to this viewer, accuracy is Death Note‘s main problem…

The most unrealistic thing about the Death Note movie was at the beginning when they cancel football practice when it started raining. As someone who played football through all four years of high school, I can tell you that that’s bullshit. — Pryin Brian (@PryinBrian) August 22, 2018

Two And Out

This fan thinks that while Netflix will pull of a sequel, that’s where the Death Note ride will end.

Let’s just say



barring any “creative licence”



There won’t be a third netflix deathnote movie 😛 — Jessie Lam _(:3 」∠ ) (@axl99) August 22, 2018

We’ll keep you updated on the status of Death Note 2.