‘Death Note 2’ Confirmation Gets Love or Hate Reactions From Fans

A report on the future of Netflix’s original films division has revealed that Netflix is making a sequel to Death Note, its live-action Hollywood adaptation of the popular manga and anime series. Needless to say, that announcement has caused a serious reactions from both fans and haters.

Netflix’s Death Note turned out to be one of the more controversial releases the streaming service put out in 2017 (see also: Bright). The film seemed to connect best with newcomers who had never been all that invested in the manga and/or anime, but for longtime fans, it was such a white-washed bastardization of the source material that the director Adam Wingard had to quit Twitter due to overwhelming backlash.

Still, Netflix has now been quoted as calling the film a “sizable success,” which could very well be true, given that we know so little how the streaming service records and measures its metrics – but as you will see below, there’s still a pretty big branding hurdle to get over, as a lot of fans don’t see anything “successful” about Death Note – or its planned sequel.

It Only Gets Worse

For those who hated Netflix’s Death Note, a “bigger and better” sequel only equates to a bigger piece of crap. We do love his news source, though! 

Need vs. Deserve

This Death Note fan does well slipping some serious shade into what otherwise seems like a level-headed opinion: 

Minority Report

Believe it or not, there is a passionately dedicated (if not small) fanbase for Netflix’s Death Note. That “sizeable success” claim could in fact be real!

Change the Style Up

Another niche opinion comes from those who want to see the Netflix Death Note series done in an anthology style, a la Final Destination. It would give the sequel a chance to do things better with the concept, while leaving both the first film and manga/anime source material alone. Could make everyone happy…

Boycott!

It didn’t take long at all for Death Note 2 to become the next target of angry fan boycott hopes. Can a petition be far behind? 

We Stand With Death Note

If you thought we were kidding about that passionate fanbase that loves Netflix Death Note, then just check this out: 

Factual Inaccuracy

According to this viewer, accuracy is Death Note‘s main problem… 

Two And Out

This fan thinks that while Netflix will pull of a sequel, that’s where the Death Note ride will end. 

*****

How do you feel about Death Note 2 happening over at Netflix? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! 

We’ll keep you updated on the status of Death Note 2

