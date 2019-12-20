Death Note Creator’s Star Wars Artwork Resurfaces Thanks to The Rise of Skywalker

This is the big weekend, the weekend wherein hungry Star Wars fans make their way to movie theaters in order to experience the last in the recent trilogy of films with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Not only are Star Wars fans the world over getting involved, but anime creators are letting their fandom flags fly by getting in on the excitement that comes with getting involved with the world of Jedi and Sith. The work of Tsugumi Ohba was shared as the Death Note creator once created a painting for Star Wars of Anakin Skywalker and the love of his life with Padme.

Twitter User QuarrellNaps shared the amazing painting that recreates the tragically fated couple of Anakin and Padme from the prequel trilogy of the Star Wars films, giving us an amazing drawing that takes a page from the final part of the series in Revenge Of The Sith:

That one time Obata (Death Note artist) drew Anakin and Padme pic.twitter.com/Fy4EJ59k7Q — naps (@quarrellnaps) December 19, 2019

Star Wars and Death Note don’t really have a lot in common, with the latter anime focusing on the world of the supernatural bleeding into our world after a high schooler Light Yagami finds a book that allows him to attempt to shape the world in the bloody image of his persona of Kira. Using the Death Note to kill murderers and criminals, the path that Light follows sets himself in a struggle against the detective L.

If anything, if Light were imagined in the Star Wars universe, he would definitely be a Sith, doing whatever he could in order to change the world into what he wants it to be. Though Star Wars doesn’t dive as much into the supernatural side of things like Death Note, its popularity simply cannot be denied.

What do you think of this amazing Star Wars painting from the creator of Death Note? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Death Note!

For those unfamiliar with Death Note, the original series was created by Tsugumi Ohba with illustrations by Takeshi Obata. The series’ synopsis can be read here: “Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?“