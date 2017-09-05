Nat Wolff Made An Actual Death Note To Prepare For His Role

Netflix entered the world of live-action adaptations last month with their Death Note movie. And for the film’s star, Nat Wolff, that process manifesting in one fairly surprising way.

In a recent interview with ScreenCrush, Wolff revealed that he ended up making his own version of a Death Note to get into his role as Light Turner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I was surprised,” Wolff explained, “as as soon as I got the role, I was like, ‘Well I’d never be able to write any names in the Death Note. You’d have to be a psycho to do that.’ But soon I made my own Death Note, I started writing and then it was just flowing off the pen more easily than you’d believe.”

When asked which names made their way into his Death Note, Wolff said that he ended up needing to destroy it.

“I had to burn it.” Wolff revealed. “It was too bad.”

As Wolff explained, using that method helped him discover the core themes of Death Note.

“I guess it would be that sometimes when people are struggling to find their place and have some kind of control over their lives, their behavior gets worse and worse.” Wolff added. “I think a lot of rage comes from just trying to control your environment. I think in this movie, that’s what so many people respond to. I think a lot of people have a lot of inner rage and to have this power is a lot of people’s wish fulfilment. But this particular movie, I think it’s showing that it’s a good thing that not everybody has a Death Note.”

So would Wolff give into the temptation of having a Death Note again?

“I would give that book to somebody else,” Wolf revealed, “because I’m not – as I saw, by my own practice – I’m not ready for that power.”