Delicious in Dungeon Cosplay Serves Up Chimera Falin

Delicious in Dungeon surprised fans with Falin’s return to the anime, and now one cosplay is helping to highlight that surprise with Falin’s chimera form. The anime adaptation for Ryoko Kui’s original Delicious in Dungeon manga made its debut with Netflix earlier this year, and has since absolutely taken over the world. The anime has pushed the franchise to a whole new level of popularity even after the original manga reached its end, and it’s clear that the series will only get more popular as the series gets ready to return for the second (and perhaps final) season of the anime some time next year.

One of the ways that the Delicious in Dungeon anime really got its claws in fans with the pivot in the first season. While it had originally kicked off with the tease that there would be a ton of wacky adventures for Laios and his party as they explored the dungeon, things took a turn when Laios’ sister Falin was reintroduced. Not only did she take on a monstrous new form after being revived with forbidden magic, this actually kicked off a much more serious goal for the second half of the series. Now this transformation has been brought to life through some slick cosplay from artist natylikespizza on TikTok. Check it out:

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Catch Up With Delicious in Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 has been announced to be in the works following the end of the first season, but it has yet to be revealed when the new episodes will actually release. That also means there’s plenty of time to catch up with the anime before the new episodes hit. You can now find the entire first season of the Delicious in Dungeon anime now streaming with Netflix, but if you wanted to read ahead instead, you can find the physical volumes of the Delicious in Dungeon manga now on shelves as licensed by Yen Press in North America.

They tease the anime as such, “Delicious in Dungeon. That is, ‘to eat’, or ‘to be eaten‘ ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: ‘Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!’ Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!”