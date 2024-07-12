Delicious in Dungeon Cosplay Takes on Senshi’s Strangest Fit

Of the many characters that make up Delicious in Dungeon, Senshi might just be one of the most important. When the dwarf first meets Laios and his fellow adventurers attempting to save Laios’ sister, he is able to aid the dungeon crawlers by leaps and bounds. While the anime characters thought about eating the monsters they encountered in the dungeon to save on their supplies, only Senshi had put this into practice. During one particular adventure, Senshi goes through quite a change as he is transformed from a dwarf into an elf and one cosplay has captured the mind-bending change.

The dungeon that Laios and company would explore was unlike any dungeon that had been seen in any anime before. On top of struggling with countless monsters, there were also scenarios that are hard to contemplate, such as the one that changed Senshi into an elf. During one particularly strange adventure, Senshi wasn’t the only one as everyone found themselves residing in new bodies.

Delicious in Dungeon: Senshi’s Big Change

Luckily, while the first season by Studio TRIGGER might be over, the anime adaptation will continue. Quickly following the season finale, TRIGGER and Netflix confirmed that a second season was in the works. While not confirmed, the manga has already released its final chapter, meaning that the anime’s second season could very well be its last.

If you have yet to check out the first season of Delicious in Dungeon’s anime adaptation, the series is available to stream on Netflix. Here’s how the streaming service describes the story of Laios and company, “When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions…and a member! They’re eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they’re sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: “Let’s eat the monsters!” Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons…none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!”

