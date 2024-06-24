Delicious in Dungeon Cosplay Brings Elf Senshi to Life

Delicious in Dungeon ended the first season of the anime with some of the best gags in the anime yet, and one awesome cosplay has brought Elf Senshi to life! The first season of the series saw Laios and his party going on all sorts of wild adventures the further they went through the dungeon to save Falin, but the final few episodes gave them the biggest shake ups yet. After coming across some mysterious mushrooms, the party all found that they swapped race, species, and body types to become completely different kinds of beings than they were seen as before.

The most dramatic change out of all of them was likely Senshi, who had turned into an elf. Senshi took on a much different personality thanks to his new form, and it was one of the funniest moments of the series to date. Elf Senshi definitely struck a chord with fans for the two episodes he was around before it all came to an end, and now is doing so all over again thanks to artist satorujojo3 on TikTok bringing him to life perfectly! Check it out:

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 has been announced to be in the works following the end of the first season, but it has yet to be revealed when the new episodes will actually release. The first season adapted about half of Ryoko Kui's original manga run, so if we're lucky we'll get to see Season 2 adapting the rest of the story. You can find the physical volumes of the Delicious in Dungeon manga now on shelves as licensed by Yen Press in North America. As for the anime, you can now find the entire first season of the Delicious in Dungeon anime now streaming with Netflix to get ready for the next season.

They tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"