Delicious in Dungeon Episode 8 Preview Released

Delicious in Dungeon has earned its title as one of the best new anime adaptations of 2024. Laios and his friends are still trying to explore one of the darkest of dungeons in an effort to save their comrade, who just so happens to be Laios' sister. With the eighth episode's arrival nigh, the Studio TRIGGER production has released several new images of the anime installment.

Studio TRIGGER has had a good track record at Netflix, as before the arrival of Delicious in Dungeon, the production house rejuvenated Cyberpunk 2077 with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The new anime adaptation is planning to release twenty-four episodes in its first season throughout two "cours".

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 8 Preview

(Photo: TRIGGER)

The eighth episode of Delicious in Dungeon is set to arrive on Netflix on February 22nd this week. Here's how Kadokawa describes the next installment, "Marcille, who has been hailed as a talented girl since the school started, and Falin, who is free-spirited and stands out from those around her. The two, who were opposites during their magic school days, deepen their relationship through a spirit breeding experiment. As he interacts with Falin, who has acquired knowledge not from her books but from her own experiences, Marcille realizes that she herself is lacking in education."

If this is your first time hearing of Delicious in Dungeon, the Studio TRIGGER production has its episodes housed on Netflix. Here's how the streaming service describes one of the best new anime of 2024, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

Via Nakayasee