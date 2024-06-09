Delicious in Dungeon Season Finale Shares First Look

Delicious in Dungeon has been a constant for anime fans since the year began. Thanks to Studio Trigger, the adventure series has become a bonafide hit, and Netflix has been churning out new episodes for weeks on end. Now, the finale of Delicious in Dungeon season one is upon us, and we have been given our first look at episode 24 to celebrate.

As you can see below, the promo for Delicious in Dungeon episode 24 is live, and it puts our fave adventurers on a wild mission. The group has all switched races, and the heroes are determined to get their bodies back to normal. Fans will be loathe to see Elf Senshi disappear, but when it comes to the party's sanity, you can see why the gang wants things to return to how they were.

If you are not familiar with Delicious in Dungeon, the dungeon-crawling series got its debut in February 2014. Creator Ryoko Kui put the series together, and it blends the best of cooking vlogs with Dungeons & Dragons. The manga, which wrapped in September 2023, was optioned for anime by the team at Studio Trigger. Of course, we know the series premiere in January 2024 with a rare weekly release on Netflix. And now, the show is set to bring season one to a close.

For those who want to know more about Delicious in Dungeon, no sweat. You can read up on the series' official synopsis below for all the details:

"When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

