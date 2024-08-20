Viral Delicious in Dungeon Cosplay Serves Up Senshi

Delicious in Dungeon really took fans by storm with the first season of its anime earlier this year, and now one cosplay is helping to serve up Senshi. Ryoko Kui’s original Delicious in Dungeon manga made its anime debut at the start of the year, and through its first season became one of the biggest hits of the year overall. Once it started to heat up even further with the second half of the season, it was clear there would be no signs of slowing down as more fans than ever had been drawn to Laios and his party as they explored a deadly dungeon and ate delicious meals along the way.

Helping things along was a key addition to their party, Senshi, a mysterious warrior who had been living within the dungeon and was already experienced with cooking the monsters within it. Fans have since seen him cook up all kinds of delicious meals through the monsters the party took down through the first season, and now he’s one of anime’s best characters ever. But Senshi’s come to life in a wildly unexpected way as artist HimboHusbando on TikTok has shared a Senshi cosplay that taps into his fully animated look from the anime. Check it out:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Where to Watch Delicious in Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 has been announced to be in the works following the end of the first season, but it has yet to be revealed when the new episodes will actually release. That also means there’s plenty of time to catch up with the anime before the new episodes hit. You can now find the entire first season of the Delicious in Dungeon anime now streaming with Netflix, but if you wanted to read ahead instead, you can find the physical volumes of the Delicious in Dungeon manga now on shelves as licensed by Yen Press in North America.

They tease the anime as such, “Delicious in Dungeon. That is, ‘to eat’, or ‘to be eaten‘ ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: ‘Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!’ Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!”