Demon Slayer Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with Special Event

Demon Slayer has become one of the biggest Shonen series in a relatively short amount of time, with the anime adaptation netting wild ratings with each season’s release and the manga selling major numbers of units. Though the manga’s story has already come to an end, bringing to a close Tanjiro’s journey to avenge his family and save his sister, the anime continues to churn out new episodes and films, with Ufotable set to celebrate the third anniversary of the series in style via a major new event.

Set to take place on April 16th and 17th in Japan, the event will include performances from some of the main members of the anime’s cast, including Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado), Akari Kito (Nezuko Kamado), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke Hashibira), and Satoshi Hino (Kyojuro Rengoku).

Videos by ComicBook.com

In preparing for the event, Demon Slayer has released a new poster that gives the main monster hunters of season two a makeover to celebrate the occasion:

In a press release, the anime franchise gave further details on this upcoming event that is only a day away, with fans of Demon Slayer having the opportunity to catch a live stream of the festival that will see an original story being read by the voice actors, as well as other scheduled performances:

“Commemorating the 3rd anniversary of the first anime broadcast back in April 2019, Kimetsu Festival ~3rd Anniversary Celebration~ will be held on April 16th and 17th (JST)

Among the stage programs within the festival, the most anticipated are the two events, Kimetsu Party -Entertainment District Arc- to be held on April 16th (JST) and Kimetsu Party -Mugen Train Arc- on April 17th (JST), which a live reading of an original story and a special live dubbing performed by all-star cast voice actors. These events will be live-streamed to various countries and regions via Stagecrowd, with English and Traditional Chinese subtitles available.”

Tickets to the event can be purchased here for around $30 USD.

While the third season of Demon Slayer’s anime has yet to receive a release date, we would imagine that it would arrive on the small screen in 2023 at the earliest.

Will you be looking to dive into this unique event to celebrate Demon Slayer’s third anniversary for its anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.