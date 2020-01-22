Demon Slayer Actor Reassures Fans After Recent Car Accident

Demon Slayer was easily the biggest new anime property that dropped in 2019, with fans drawn to the adventures of the swordsman Tanjiro in his quest to save his sister, Nezuko, from a demon possession that was ravaging her spirit. Along the way, Tanjiro has been training to become a worthy member of the Demon Slayer Corps and along the way, has been fighting many a demon. Recently, the voice actor for one of the swordsmen that joins Tanjiro on his quest, Zenitsu, has taken a moment to reassure fans that he is all right following a car accident!

Aleks Le provides the English voice for Zenitsu, the idiosyncratic swordsman that is terrified of nearly everything when he is conscious but becomes a demon death machine when he passes out. Having merely practiced one devastating attack over and over, his body has become so attuned to the lightning strike that his unconscious body unleashes a devastating blow to the foes in his way.

The voice actor shared the photo of the accident, showing that his car had been in a serious collision with the front of the automobile completely destroyed, with Aleks noting that though he was in some pain, he was simply happy to be alive:

Was a bit jokey with my last tweet but this morning really did suck ass. Good thing there were witnesses so I’m not at fault. The pain is kicking in now so oof lol. Just happy to be alive tbh. Thanks @PhillMReich @ashleybelair @AlanLeeVO @nmandyyy for pickin my ass up pic.twitter.com/728GJ9ZXVj — Aleks Le (@AleksLeVO) January 20, 2020

Zenitsu may have concluded his adventures for now with the first season having come to an end, but he’ll be returning shortly in the upcoming Demon Slayer movie, Infinity Train, that will adapt one of the manga’s biggest story arcs.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night … Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion .. Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”