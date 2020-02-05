Demon Slayer Has Taken Over Amazon’s Manga Sales

Demon Slayer has hit some serious heights following its anime debut last year, even going so far as to overtake One Piece in overall manga sales in during the franchise’s history. As the story of Tanjiro and Nezuko has seemingly resonated with fans across the world, the series already has its first feature length film in the works with Demon Slayer: Infinity Train which will adapt the next big arc in the manga. With a second season all but assured at this point, the manga continues to sell by the truckloads and has recently hit the top of the charts of Amazon Japan’s top selling manga list for the end of January 2020!

The story of Demon Slayer finished out its first arc, giving audiences an in-depth look into the lives of Tanjiro and Nezuko, two children who were affected by a demon’s wrath. With their family completely destroyed during a demon attack, Tanjiro begins the long, arduous road of becoming a demon slayer as his sister is ravaged by demon blood that is coursing through her veins and threatening to eradicate her last vestiges of humanity. The popularity of the series simply cannot be denied and we imagine that Tanjiro and company will continue slaying monsters for years to come!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crunchyroll shared the details of Amazon Japan’s recent chart, showing that not only did Demon Slayer get the number one spot in the Top 20 manga sales for the final week of January, but also astonishingly took the top 18 slots for the list, proving just how popular the series has become!

The achievement of Demon Slayer overtaking One Piece in overall manga series, and to such a degree in the last week of January, cannot be overstated. As the story of Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates has been dominating the sales charts for years, it seems as though Demon Slayer has become the heir apparent to the most followed anime/manga series around!

What do you think of Demon Slayer once again rising to the top of the charts? Do you consider it to be the best anime franchise at the moment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and demon slaying!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.