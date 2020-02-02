Demon Slayer Gets Perfect Makeover with One Cosplaying Duck

When they are demons to slay, only one man can stand in their way. Or in this case, it seems like a duck is the better option. After all, anime fans know there’s one duck out there capable of pulling off any otaku look, and Tito the Ducky proved that with his most recent look.

Not long ago, the duck went viral once again after his owners tried out a Demon Slayer cosplay. Tito was given the chance to cosplay as one of anime’s most popular heroes these days, and he quacked at the chance to step into Tanjiro’s robes.

Yes, you heard that right. Tito just leveled up his cosplay game with a special look. The duck waddled out this past weekend with a truly hilarious cosplay. They were dressed as Tanjiro from the anime Demon Slayer, and Tito could not have done the look more justice than he did.

After all, Tito is wearing a bib-like outfit that slips over his slender neck. The backside of the look sees Tito strutting with a box on his back. There is no word is Nezuko is hiding in the luggage, but fans hope that is the case.

Of course, the rest of the outfit comes straight from Demon Slayer. Tito is wearing a green-and-black checkered yukaga coat with a simple undershirt. The only thing missing here is Tanjiro’s sword, but it is probably best to keep that out of the picture. After all, Tito has yet to master the blade, but Demon Slayer fans have no doubt the shonen stan would figure it out really quickly.

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.