Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.

As you can see below, the cosplay comes courtesy of dis2non over on Instagram. The user is a prolific cosplayer in Japan with unmatched talent. Of course, that is what led them to tackle a complex character like Iguro, and their take on the Snake Hashira is in a league of its own.

Honestly, the look says it all. The cosplay seems like it ripped Iguro right out of the anime and brought them to life before our eyes. With a perfectly styled wig and costume, the Snake Hashira looks as intimidating here as they do in the anime. And thanks to some editing, Iguro has their snakes with them even in the real world.

Want to see more from dis2non? You can find their Instagram here, and let us know what you think of their take on Iguro in the comments section below!