Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes The Flame Of Rengoku

Demon Slayer's first feature length film doesn't just see the return of the major players of the franchise in Tanjiro and his friends, but also brings back one of the highest ranking members of the Demon Slayer Corps in Rengoku, and one fan has captured the fiery powers of the swordsman who has recently hopped aboard the Mugen Train! With the movie having released in Japan and currently shattering records when it comes to the box office, we get a much better look at the character of Rengoku in the process and his prowess as one of the top demon slayers in the world of this popular Shonen franchise!

Alongside the release of the first feature length film of the Demon Slayer franchise, fans seeing the movie in Japan also got the opportunity to receive a brand new chapter of the manga that featured on an early adventure of the flaming sword wielding Rengoku. Created by the originator of Demon Slayer, Koyoharu Gotouge, Rengoku Chapter Zero focused on the higher ranking demon slayer's first adventure within the Corps, pitting him against a terrifying demon who definitely counted as a trial by fire.

Instagram Cosplayer Moderately Okay Cosplay was able to put together an interpretation of Rengoku that definitely surpasses the quality of "Moderately Okay" by capturing the energy of the demon slaying swordsman who holds a prominent role in the recent adventure aboard the Mugen Train:

Rumors are beginning to swirl that the second season of Demon Slayer's anime is currently in the works, and based on the performance of the film, this definitely shouldn't be a surprise that one of the most popular Shonen series today is returning. Though the manga has finished the story of Tanjiro, we would imagine there will be numerous anime projects released for the future of Demon Slayer!

