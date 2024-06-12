Demon Slayer Gifts Tanjiro Some Sweet Revenge in Season 4

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is nearing the end of its run with Season 4 this Spring, and the newest episode gifted Tanjiro Kamado with some much needed revenge against the Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa! Demon Slayer Season 4 is now adapting the Hashira Training arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it has been showcasing each of the Hashira members that fans have not gotten to see a lot of in the anime. The newest episode in particular showcased more of the Love, Snake, and Wind Hashiras, and Tanjiro has a dramatically different dynamic with each one.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc showcase Sanemi Shinazugawa and gave him a surprising reunion with his brother, but he and Tanjiro immediately came at odds. Tanjiro hasn't forgotten what went down in the first season, and still holds a grudge against the Hashira for attacking his sister. It's why it comes to a satisfying build when Tanjiro is able to get some sweet revenge against the Hashira for telling him straight out that he doesn't care whether or not he's accepted by him because he fully feels the same way.

Demon Slayer: Tanjiro vs. Sanemi

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 5 sees Tanjiro heading to Sanemi's home for the next phase of training, and the Hashira tells Tanjiro that he still hasn't accepted him. It's here that Tanjiro happily says it's fine because he doesn't accept the Hashira either, and it allows Tanjiro to get a small and much needed win. He wasn't able to completely fight back against him in the first season after the Hashira attacked Nezuko, so attacking the Hashira's pride was a perfect move.

But it's not long before this turns into full on physical violence as Tanjiro interferes with the brothers when Sanemi seeks to injure Genya and put him out of commission. When Sanemi attacks, Tanjiro is not only able to catch his punch before it lands but even land a counter attack. It's here that the Hashira's pride is hurt even further as a result of this confrontation, and it's not before long before it all falls apart as the two can never see eye to eye.

Tanjiro then is forced to move onto his next phase of training, and will likely never cross paths with Sanemi again as the final fights begin again soon.