Demon Slayer Season 4 Brings an Original Hashira Battle to Life

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is working through season four, and the short season has been nothing but solid so far. With a slew of episodes under its belt, the anime has put all eyes back on Tanjiro as he prepares to face down Muzan. The Hashira Training arc is putting all our faves through hell, and this week, the anime stepped out with an original battle involving the Mist Hashira and two others.

As you can see below, the whole thing came on behalf of ufotable in Demon Slayer's latest episode. The update checked in on Sanemi, the Wind Hashira, as he began training one-on-one with Obanai. The Serpent Hashira has been a good challenge for Sanemi, and after catching wind of the battle, Muichiro shows up.

Muichiro is so crazy to go fight them with that smile😭😭

MUICHIRO NEVER LOSES #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/AZkwCWwP3K — MUICHIRO MY SON 🪷⋆ (@zennzudaughter) June 2, 2024

Though it is all for training, the three Hashira are seen battling it out, and the original throw down is pretty glorious. Obanai and Sanemi decide to team up in their battle against Muichiro, but even so, the pair did not anticipate how fast the latter would be. The Mist Hashira is faster than ever following his defeat of an Upper Moon, and he's only getting faster.

This original Hashira battle may not seem like much to fans, but as an addition to the Demon Slayer manga, it helps pad our the Hashira. The anime's current arc is rather brisk on paper, and many fans were worried the Hashira Training arc would be paced weirdly as such. Luckily, ufotable has crafted some incredible original content to pad out the arc as Tanjiro continues his training. And this week, that original addition put Muichiro's power front and center.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer season four, the anime is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Learning to destroy demons won't be easy, and Tanjiro barely knows where to start. The surprise appearance of another boy named Giyu, who seems to know what's going on, might provide some answers?but only if Tanjiro can stop Giyu from killing his sister first!"

What do you make of this original Demon Slayer throw down? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!