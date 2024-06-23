New Anime Report Unpacks Gen Alpha's Top Series

Anime is bigger than ever these days, and it isn't hard to see why. Thanks to streaming and social media, anime has moved beyond the niche status outside of Japan. In the past five years, anime has ballooned into a global threat as new fans fall into its grip by the day. And now, a new report has gone live detailing which anime series Generation Alpha is eating up.

The report comes from Japan as PR Times unpacked Generation Alpha. Speaking with 600 participants, the site wanted to know what anime Generational Alpha watches the most. The results are in at last, and it seems like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba took the lead with ease.

As for second place, the Gen Alpha participants showed their love for Detective Conan. Spy x Family came in third place while One Piece took fourth place. And to round out the top five spots, Oshi no Ko found itself ranked by Gen Alpha.

As you can see, Gen Alpha has a taste for new series as shows like Oshi no Ko and Demon Slayer are relatively new. However, the generation is making time for longtime hits. One Piece has been on the air for 25+ years now, and Detective Conan has been around for decades as well. So if you were worried about Luffy's future, there is no need.

Clearly, Generation Alpha has its own anime picks, and its top series will change as the years move on. The cohort features those born since 2010, and new births are adding to Generation Alpha by the day. The demographic of Gen Alpha is very young, but as they grow older, their tastes will change in kind. Given the kind of love Generation Z has for anime, it seems likely Gen Alpha will continue its investment in anime. And as streaming makes anime more accessible, it will become easier for fans to find go-to shows.

