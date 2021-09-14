Exploring Demon Slayer’s Rerun Phenomenon





Demon Slayer’s meteoric rise in popularity is one of the most stunning stories in the world of Shonen anime properties to date, with the first feature-length film in the franchise, Mugen Train, becoming one of the biggest anime movies ever released and the manga managing to overtake One Piece in overall sales from time to time. In a recent report, it would seem that the first season of Demon Slayer is in fact so popular that even its re-runs are continuing to put viewers into seats, with full families taking the opportunity to relive Tanjiro’s adventures.

Season Two of Demon Slayer’s anime series is set to arrive later this fall, with a release date having yet to be revealed to those who have been waiting to dive back into the world of the Demon Slayer Corps. Following the traumatic events of the first film of the Shonen franchise, Tanjiro and his friends are attempting to visit the family estate of Rengoku, the Flame Hashira who played a pivotal role in their battle against demons aboard a runaway locomotive. With Season Two immediately starting by introducing the Entertainment District Arc, expect some new threats as well as some new allies to be introduced whenever this new season debuts.

According to a recent Yahoo report, children in Japan are continuing to run to televisions to watch re-runs of Demon Slayer, with their parents and other family members joining them to the point that it is even making other shows on other networks dip in ratings whenever an old episode following Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their Demon Slayer buddies airs.

Surprisingly, despite the runaway success of Demon Slayer, the story within the pages of the manga has already come to a close, with creator Koyoharu Gotoge tight-lipped about any sequel stories that will revisit the action-packed, supernatural tale. As the second season looms, fans are left wondering how many more seasons, and or movies, the series will be able to produce before it hits the final story of Tanjiro and his friends.

