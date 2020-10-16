Demon Slayer Releases Special Preview of Season 2

✖

Demon Slayer has plans to brings its first film to more fans starting in April, but the anime's team has more to worry about than release dates. As Tanjiro seems to grow more popular by the minute, all eyes are on Demon Slayer season two these days. It turns out the project is still in the works at ufotable, and AnimeJapan was kind enough to share a few new clips of the upcoming season.

The courtesy came at the end of this year's event as the cast of Demon Slayer gathered virtually. Fans from around the world watched the anime's panel live, and it was there a few clips were shown from season two. You can find the reel here while some stills from the preview sit below.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2, images unveiled at AnimeJapan 2021!@DemonSlayerUSA @animetv_jp pic.twitter.com/lt5QmKk2xN — Anime World (@animeworld4you) March 27, 2021

As you can see, the first clip focuses on Tanjiro and Zenitsu as they dine with Inosuke on some food. The Demon Slayer clip turns to Zenitsu before long as the blond boy seems rattled by something in front of him. The third scene shown hones in on two matching sisters before Inosuke roars to life in the fourth and final snippet.

The clips do not show much of anything, but they do give fans a special at how season two is progressing. There is a lot of interest in the show given how popular it has become. Demon Slayer has prompted some truly unprecedented sales since season one went live a couple of years back. Not only is the manga selling at light speed, but the anime's home videos are even hard to come by. In the wake of the Demon Slayer movie, this demand is only going to grow, so there will be more people than expected tuning into season two when it debuts.

What do you think of this special sneak-peek? Are you hyped for Demon Slayer season two? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.