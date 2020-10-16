Demon Slayer Fan Charged After Allegedly Recording a Screening of Mugen Train

✖

Demon Slayer is one of the hottest anime in the world, and there are millions eager to check out its first film. Of course, fans in Japan have had access to the movie for months now, and some will do anything to take the feature home. And according to a new report, one 53-year-old fan has been charged after being caught recording part of the movie illegally in theaters.

The case comes from the Chiba Prefectural Police as authorities charged a man this past week for illegally recording Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train during a screening. The man is said to have filmed about 30 minutes of content on his smartphone before police were called by an audience member at the screening.

(Photo: Ufotable)

According to Anime News Network, this charge is the first to tackle Demon Slayerr in Japan. The man is charged with violating Japan's copyright law that includes provisions for preventing illegal movie recordings. In the same way fans in the United States aren't meant to film movies in theaters, the same applies overseas, and formal charges have been filed in this instance.

However, the man says he did not intend to distribute his recording with anyone. The suspect told police he had already seen the movie once and came back to film all of the "cool scenes" he wanted to watch again at home. And while that might be true, a crime is a crime no matter the excuse.

This may be the first time Demon Slayer has prompted such a legal case, but it is far from the first movie to tempt fans. Recently, Studio Khara reminded fans to not film screenings of the most recent Neon Genesis Evangelion film, and it has pursued charges against fans in the past. Charges like this have been filed in regards to other hit films like Mobile Suit Gundam 00 the Movie, The Wind Rises, and more.

