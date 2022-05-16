Demon Slayer Cosplay Pays Tribute to One of Its Scariest Moms

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been around for two seasons now, and in that time, the anime has welcomed a host of horrifying characters. While Tanjiro and Nezuko go about their own missions, the siblings have met lots of unsavory demons who'd love nothing more than to eat them. And now, one cosplayer is going viral for their take on the anime's most terrifying mother.

The update comes courtesy of Kellthy Cosplay (kellybatissta) as you can see below. The cosplayer decided it was time to do a tribute to the anime, and in light of Mother's Day earlier this month, their pick was easy. They decided to bring the Spider Demon clan's mom to life, and their take is spot-on from Demon Slayer.

Dressed in an ornate white robe, the cosplay comes together with its fine details. The fan can be found wearing red ankle bracelets as well as a chunky necklace. Complete with painted nails, the demon mother has their hair styled just as it is found in the Demon Slayer anime. And of course, the demon's face makeup required attention to detail given all its markings.

Demon Slayer season one painted a horrifying picture when the Spider Demon clan was introduced, but as it went on, fans learned just how tragic this mother's life was. Forced into the family, the mom welcomed death when Tanjiro offered it with his blade, and fans still admire the character to this day despite their wicked nature. So if you would like to see more cosplay projects from Kellthy Cosplay, you can follow them over on Instagram here.

What do you think about this demonic cosplay? Are there any Demon Slayer villains out there you'd consider cosplaying? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.