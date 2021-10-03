Demon Slayer: Zenitsu Actor Reveals Big Secret About Himself to Fans

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is the biggest series in anime, and that means millions know it’s cast by heart. Over in Japan, a slew of top-billed actors have brought the anime to life, and Hiro Shimono is amongst them. The star is known best these days for bringing Zenitsu to life, and now, the actor has revealed a huge secret about himself to fans.

So as it turns out, some congratulations are in order! Shimono informed fans recently that he is married, and the happy couple welcomed their second child this year.

The update came through Shujo Prime, a popular tabloid over in Japan. It was there Shimono opened up about his private life, and Shimon admitted he has been married for ten years. However, when it came to announcing the marriage to fans, the voice actor didn’t feel like anything needed to be said.

According to Shimono, he didn’t think he was enough of a celebrity to warrant announcing his marriage. However, as the years have gone by, Shimono admits voice actors have been given more attention than ever before. As his notoriety grew, Shimono said he worried about having his marriage found out, but he chose to keep things personal because his marriage had nothing to do with acting. This was kept status quo for a decade, but now, the Demon Slayer actor feels it is time to lay his cards out on the table.

Shimono does say he is sorry to any of his fans who feel shocked by the news. The actor is asking for their forgiveness as he continues to tackle some big gigs in the industry. Asides from voicing Zenitsu in Demon Slayer, the actor does the voice of Dabi in My Hero Academia and Connie in Attack on Titan. Shimono’s star status has only grown in the past decade, and more fans have come to love his work in that time. And thanks to his growing family, Shimono was able to celebrate all his successes with loved ones close at hand.

