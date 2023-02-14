Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights The Demonic Nezuko

The third season of Demon Slayer is slated to arrive later this year, with the first episode hitting the silver screen next month in theaters in North America and the episodes beginning to hit online this April. Set to adapt the story known as the "Swordsmith Village Arc", the upcoming arc will play off the events of both the Mugen Train and Entertainment District Arcs, with one fan bringing to life Nezuko's demonic transformation that took place in the final episodes of season two.

Since the very first episode of Demon Slayer, Nezuko has been beguiled by the demonic influence that became a part of her very being thanks to the Demon Lord Muzan. While the rest of her and Tanjiro's family were killed in the assault from the big bad of the Shonen series, Nezuko has struggled to maintain her humanity and stop herself from feeding on the flesh of human beings like so many of the supernatural threats that the Demon Slayer Corps has faced. Luckily, Nezuko hasn't gone down the route of feeding on innocent people, but as was shown during the Entertainment District Arc, she's coming dangerously close to losing her humanity entirely.

Demon Slayer Nezuko

One Anime Cosplayer, Nozo Cosplays shared the dark side of Nezuko, which not only made Tanjiro's sister look far more demonic than she had ever been in the Shonen series, but also aged her up a few years, making her able to grapple with the villainous Daki during the Entertainment District Arc:

Following her demonic upgrade, Nezuko eventually transformed back into her smaller self, though the possibility remains that she will return to this powered-up state, especially with the Swordsmith Village Arc looking to introduce quite a few powerful lieutenants of Muzan.

Considering how Mugen Train's movie was able to become the number-one anime movie of all time, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Shonen franchise was looking to capitalize on Demon Slayer's success with another theatrical run. At present, there hasn't been a new Demon Slayer film confirmed, though based on the first film's success, it might be only a matter of time.

What do you think of this fresh take on Nezuko's dark side?