Demon Slayer Unveils New Look At The Fan-Favorite Wind Hashira

Demon Slayer fans eagerly await the second installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy after the historic success of the first film. The film broke all box office records by grossing over 100 billion yen across the globe, becoming the first ever Japanese film to do so. As information regarding the second part remains scarce, manga readers know that it has yet to adapt some of the most intense fights in the series. Sanemi Shinazugawa, the Wind Hashira, will also be in the spotlight later on, along with the rest of the characters who are trapped inside the Infinity Castle. Following his rocky debut during the first season, Sanemi didn’t appear in the anime as much until his past was revealed in the Swordsmith Village Arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He finally had more screen time during the Hashira Training Arc, after which he was thrown inside the Infinity Castle along with all the Demon Slayers. As fans await his best moments to be adapted in the anime, the official website of Demon Slayer shares a new look at the character to celebrate his birthday on November 29th, 2025. Following the usual theme of the year, we get a chibi-style version of the character wearing a light-colored outfit and uncharacteristically holding a bouquet of flowers in his hands. The color arrangement in the background is primarily green, similar to the visual effects of his powers. Apart from this, the official X handle of Ufotable is also promoting the new merchandise based on Sanemi’s birthday visual.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Trilogy Will Feature Sanemi’s Best Moments

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

During the Hashira Training Arc finale, Sanemi was one of the Hashira who hastily made his way to the Ubuyashiki mansion to save Kagaya and his family from Muzan Kibutsuji. Up until the last moment, he believed he could make it just in time to save Kagaya, but didn’t expect the mansion to blow up. However, before he could even attack Muzan, he was forced into the Infinity Castle, carrying immense guilt for his failure to protect the Corps’ Master.

He probably feels most strongly about Kagaya’s death, and the reason behind his admiration for the Master will be revealed during the Infinity Castle Arc. Additionally, Sanemi is one of the few characters who haven’t had the chance to show off the true extent of his powers yet. While the Hashira Training Arc in the anime gave fans a brief glimpse at his Wind Breathing, it’s an anime original scene, and it doesn’t cover what he’s really capable of.

As a Hashira, his powers are undeniable, but much about him still needs to be adapted in the anime. However, things will be different during the Infinity Castle when he’s up against a powerful opponent, pushing past his limit as he refuses to back down. Since the manga ended in 2025, Sanemi has been one of the fan-favorite characters for years as viewers await some of his best moments in the anime film.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



