Demon Slayer Creator Explains The Fate of Former Corps Leader

The leader of the Demon Slayer Corp in Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer is one of the most mysterious swordsmen in the series so far, making brief appearances as Tanjiro continues his quest to avenge his family while destroying as many demons as possible. Recently, the mangaka responsible for the creation of this white hot property took the opportunity to explain the fat that had befell the previous leader of the Corps and the measures that were taken to make sure that the head of the Hashira would be protected from demonic attacks.

While we haven’t seen Kagaya in battle yet, the scars on his face proved that he’s definitely seen some action in the past. Being first introduced in the latter episodes of Demon Slayer’s first season, the strongest members of the Corps have bowed to his wisdom, leaving many fans to wonder just how powerful the Demon Slayer Corps leader truly is. While Kagaya has had little to no presence in either the Mugen Train Arc or the Entertainment District Arc, expect to see him down the line in the anime adaptation that continues to churn out new movies and episodes from the studio Ufotable.

Gotouge took the opportunity to explain just what happened to the last leader of the Demon Slayer Corps and the terrible fate that befell them in their battle against Muzan and his ever-expanding forces of supernatural threats:

“Michikatsu killed the previous Oyakata-Sama, the father of the Oyakata-Sama from that era and brought his head to Muzan. Ever since then, more effort was put into hiding Oyakata-Sama’s residence. This was the time when the Kakushi were first formed.”

There are only a handful of episodes left before the latest season of Demon Slayer’s anime comes to a close, as the Entertainment District Arc presents one of the biggest battles of the series to date. As Tanjiro and his friends team up with the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, things have only gone from bad to worse as the sibling team of Gyutaro and Daki have delivered some crushing blows to the members of the Corps.

