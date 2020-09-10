Dr. Stone and Demon Slayer Will Reportedly Share Updates with Fans Next Month

✖

Two of the hottest anime series to drop last year were definitely the adventures of Tanjiro and Senku in their respective franchises of Demon Slayer and Dr. Stone, and while these two anime are very different from one another, both are reportedly unleashing some big updates for fans next month, October 2020. With Dr. Stone already set to make a return beginning at the start of next year in 2021, Demon Slayer's next installment has yet to be confirmed when it comes to the main series, but Tanjiro and company will be returning in the upcoming film of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train!

While Demon Slayer follows a more traditional "Shonen path", following the young swordsman of Tanjiro and his demonic possessed sister of Nezuko as they continue to gain more power to avenge the death of their family, Dr. Stone takes a decidedly different approach and tends to focus on the mystery of the established world as well as the scientific creations of the big brained Senku. You'd be hard pressed to find anyone who believes that Dr. Stone has gained more popularity than Demon Slayer, with the story of the demon slayer corps even managing to outsell the Shonen juggernaut that is One Piece in overall manga sales, both are still beloved new series within the anime community!

Twitter Outlet AnimeTV_JP shared the news that next month, on October 11th specifically, new information will drop with regards to the upcoming second season of Dr. Stone, as well as the feature length film of Tanjiro and his friends within the demon slayer corps:

October 11 will have:

- New trailer of Dr.Stone: Stone Wars (Season 2)

- Latest movie information demon slayer infinity train — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) September 9, 2020

Both franchises were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with their respective season and movie having to be pushed back as COVID-19 spread across the world, os fans have definitely been waiting for some time when it comes to news about Dr. Stone and Demon Slayer. While a second season for Demon Slayer and a feature length film for Dr. Stone have yet to be confirmed, we wouldn't be surprised to eventually get news for either in the future of each franchise.

