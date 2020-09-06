Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Fan Pitches the Anime's Perfect Game

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba went from being a popular manga to one of the biggest anime series in the world. Fans had no idea the story would blow up after coming to the small screen, but that is what happened. After a single season, Demon Slayer has become a bonafide success with all sorts of spin-offs to prove it. And ahead of the title's first console game, one fan has decided to pitch the perfect video game for Tanjiro and his allies.

Over on Reddit, the artist haitamsusanoo got fans buzzing when they shared a couple of pieces of key artwork. The netizen felt it was time they pitched the idea of a Demon Slayer game done in Sekiro's iconic style. And as you can see down below, the pitch a pretty good one.

The concept art looks gorgeous thanks to its style and rendering. Tanjiro and Zenitsu can be found in several of these concept stills. The pair are shown preparing for battle, and the concept pieces look like something straight out of Sekiro. From the camera angles to the posing, the gameplay is totally focused on the perspectives seen in Sekiro.

Of course, this kind of pitch isn't surprising. Fans of Sekiro and Demon Slayer would be amiss to overlook their similarities. After all, the two titles are all about swordsmanship and are set in a far-flung era of Japan. While Sekiro is often lauded for its difficulty, its foundation is more than usable for Demon Slayer. The only things standing between the blissful crossover are time and money. But even if Sekiro is off the list, fans will get some sort of Demon Slayer game before long.

After all, CyberConnect2 is hard at work on a Demon Slayer game for the PS4. The developer, who is known for Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, promises to make a beautiful game. But with so many anime arena fighters out there, fans can only hope Demon Slayer avoids that trap!

What do you make of this pitch? Does Demon Slayer deserve the Sekiro treatment?