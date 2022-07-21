Demon Slayer: Tanjiro Actor Recalls Their First Time Voicing the Hinokami Kagura

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is working on its third season these days, and few are more excited for its debut than Natsuki Hanae. After all, the voice actor is in charge of bringing Tanjiro to life in Japan. His performance in seasons one and two have been met with nothing short of praise. And not long ago, the actor opened up to fans about the first time they were asked to perform the Hinokami Kagura.

The conversation was held at Anime Expo as Hanae appeared before fans at a sold-out event. It was there the actor talked about their work on Demon Slayer, and when Tanjiro's newest Breathing Form was asked about, Hanae had to admit it was hard performing the style.

According to Hanae, it was rather hard voicing the Hinokami Kagura because of its intensity. In fact, the actor says they lost their breath the first time they tackled the script. However, Hanae felt he owed it to Tanjiro to become strong enough to perform the Hinokami Kagura in the booth since the slayer trained so hard to use it in battle. The only issue is that Tanjiro's enemies are getting stronger with each encounter, so the Hinokami Kagura still has ways to be improved.

READ MORE: Demon Slayer Star and Producer Hype Big Goals for Season 3 | Demon Slayer: Tanjiro's Actor Reviews Season Two's Most Viral Moment

For those who have seen Demon Slayer, you can attest Hanae put their whole heart into the Hinokami Kagura. The form is hard to master whether you are training with it or voicing it. Still, Hanae is more like Tanjiro than anyone could have imagined, so he will not rest until he's done a job well. And as season three gets underway at Ufotable, fans can rest easy knowing Hanae has Tanjiro covered.

Do you think Hanae did Tanjiro's ultimate move justice? Are you excited to see what Demon Slayer season three has in store? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.