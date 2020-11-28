Demon Slayer Creator Deconfirms Reports of New Epilogue Chapter

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's creator has de-confirmed reports that a new epilogue chapter would be releasing alongside the final volume of the series. When Shueisha announced that the 23rd and final volume of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga series would be releasing next month in Japan, part of that announcement got fans really excited as Shueisha noted how the final volume would not only include some fun extra pages for fans but an additional 14 page epilogue chapter for the final moments of the series. According to Gotouge's recent statement on the matter, however, this turned out not to be true.

Gotouge made an official statement through Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's official announcement, and confirmed that there will be no additional epilogue chapter as first erroneously announced through the promotional materials for the final volume. Apologizing for the error, Gotouge broke down what actual new material would be coming in the final volume.

The new materials actually coming with the 23rd and final volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (hitting shelves on December 4th in Japan) break down as such according to Gotouge's statement:

An eight-page short and a six-page short cut from the manga's original serialization run

Four pages of exclusive illustrations for the final volumes

Eight pages of exclusive special content for the manga

Two-page text afterword

11 pages of exclusive sketches and art

With the final volume of the series hits shelves in Japan, the franchise will officially crossover the huge milestone of 120 million copies (both physical and digital releases) in Japan. The series has been dominating the sales chart with each new volume, and those numbers are likely to go through the roof with the final release of the series.

