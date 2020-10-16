Demon Slayer to Release Special Chapter in December

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba came to a closer this year in print, but fans are far from done with the series. While its first-ever movie breaks box office records, the manga has plans to treat fans with a gift. After all, the final volume of Demon Slayer is going to go live shortly, and it will include a special epilogue for fans.

According to the update, the final volume of Demon Slayer will add 39 pages of goodies for fans. This bonus pages will include a 14-page epilogue while the rest is dedicated to extra artwork and bonus content.

As you can imagine, fans are hyped about the final volume as is, and this announcement has only sweetened the deal (via ANN). Demon Slayer fans have been pre-ordering this final volume in Japan from the first day sales went live. Now, the trade is about to drop, and fans admit the December 4 street date cannot get here fast enough.

Currently, there is no word on when this final volume will be released in the United States. Viz Media is responsible for bringing the series to stateside readers, so we will keep you updated on any releases there.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer and want to be ASAP, you can watch the first full season now over on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The series is also available to read via Viz Media and its digital vault. You can check out the story's official synopsis below:

"In Taisho-era Japan, Tanjiro Kamado is a kindhearted boy who makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

Are you hyped to check out this Demon Slayer epilogue? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.