Demon Slayer Shares Spoilery Cover Art for Final Volume

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has shared the spoilery cover art for its final volume. Koyoharu Gotouge's manga came to an end earlier this year, but even with it no longer releasing new chapters the franchise as a whole has been continuing to explode with popularity. The 22nd volume of the series even released in Japan not to long ago and pushed the series into a whole new sales record as the series took the top 22 spots on the sales charts last month. Meaning that this 23rd and final volume will likely break through the charts even more.

The official Twitter account for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise has revealed the official cover art for Volume 23 of the series releasing on December 4th in Japan, and it's got some major spoilers. Although it features Tanjiro and Nezuko waving goodbye as they thank fans for their support, it does show two of the major final reveals that come during the final arcs of the series so proceed with caution!

As fans can see with this cover art for the final volume of the series, Tanjiro and Nezuko's looks here are reflective of how they were following the final battle of the series. Without giving too much away about the specifics, it's clear that neither of them will be the same following the battle against Muzan Kibutsuji. Naturally, this final volume also contains the final chapter of the series which offers a new look at the franchise as a whole.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is ending at a much bigger place in the anime and manga world than when it began, so with the release of this final volume comes the hope that the anime franchise will be continuing beyond the recently released Mugen Train film. Considering how well that film continues to do before it even releases overseas, there's a good chance we'll be seeing this franchise continue for quite a while.

