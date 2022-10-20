Demon Slayer Fan Channels Ufotable in Stunning Short: Watch

Demon Slayer has come a long way in a short amount of time, with the manga premiering in 2016 and coming to a close in 2020. While Tanjiro's story might be done in Weekly Shonen Jump, the anime adaptation still has many chapters to bring to the small screen, with one fan animator taking matters into their own hands to imagine what a future battle for the young monster hunter might look like when it is adapted by the animation studio Ufotable.

The third season of Demon Slayer will arrive early next year, with this year's Jump Festa planning to see the voice actors behind the Love and Mist Hashira attending to potentially reveal new tidbits when it comes to the Swordsmith Village Arc. With a new trailer reportedly set to arrive this December, the Shonen series should have plenty of material to pull from when it comes to the stories that follow the devastating Entertainment District Arc. At present, Demon Slayer's anime hasn't revealed how many additional seasons and/or movies Ufotable will create to cap off the series and catch up with the manga, though fans are certainly crossing their fingers that Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, have plenty more adventures to come.

Breathing Technique For The Win

This Demon Slayer Fan Animator shared a new animation that brings the Shonen franchise's 125th manga chapter to life, with this scene most likely making its way into the upcoming third season but be forewarned, this fan clip does have spoilers for the Demon Slayer Corps' future:

This year's Jump Festa event won't just have Demon Slayer on its stages, it will also feature some other Shonen heavy hitters that will reveal news including One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and many more.

Currently, creator Koyoharu Gotoge hasn't revealed if Demon Slayer will be receiving a sequel series and/or spin-offs down the line, which might come as a surprise considering how popular the series has become. With the franchise dethroning One Piece in manga sales over the course of its history, seeing Tanjiro and his friends make a comeback via Weekly Shonen Jump wouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

What moments are you most looking forward to seeing in Demon Slayer's third season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.