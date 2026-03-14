Demon Slayer Can’t Stop Winning With Latest Infinity Castle Victory

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earned its place as the biggest anime film of all time, easily garnering hundreds of millions of dollars at the worldwide box office. As anime fans wait to learn when the next part of the finale trilogy will arrive, the latest outing for Tanjiro and the Hashira is continuing to make waves. Even though the latest film from Studio Ufotable might not win the gold in North America this weekend, in Japan, the Demon Slayer Corps has already taken home a big prize. Needless to say, Demon Slayer will remain a big part of the anime world for years to come.

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Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was recently nominated for “Best Animation Film” at the 49th Japan Academy Film Prize Awards, and with the ceremony taking place on March 13th, Tanjiro and company managed to take home the gold in this category. The recent Ufotable production won the award for Best Animation Film for the awards, and based on its competition, this was no easy feat. The other films that had been nominated for the Film Prize Awards included Chainsaw Man – The Movie: The Reze Arc, 100 Meters, Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise, and Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback. While many anime fans are lamenting the fact that Demon Slayer wasn’t nominated for “Best Animated Picture” at this year’s Academy Awards, this recognition is a worthy substitute.

The Infinity Castle Swings Open Its Doors

ufotable

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is only the opening salvo in the trilogy that will bring the anime to an end, focusing on some of the biggest battles of the anime adaptation to date. While Tanjiro was able to defeat Akaza, and Zenitsu managed to take down Kaigaku, not every battle scored a win for the Hashira. The Insect Hashira Shinobu found herself unable to defeat the Upper Rank Two Doma, and this loss cost the sword wielder her life. This makes for quite the cliffhanger, alongside the fact that the nefarious Muzan is shown in a post-credit scene amassing his power. As of the writing of this article, a release date and even a title haven’t been revealed for the second part of the trilogy, though fans are hoping it might land next year.

If you can’t wait to see how Tanjiro and the Hashira’s story ends, Demon Slayer’s manga has already come to an end. In 2020, creator Koyoharu Gotouge released the final chapter for the Demon Slayer Corps, giving the series a fairly conclusive finale. To date, the mangaka hasn’t hinted at the series returning with a sequel and/or spin-off, and while the shonen franchise might not return to the manga world, its legacy won’t soon be forgotten. Based on how the series ended, Demon Slayer’s final two films are sure to make waves as the Hashira ramp up their attacks against the Demon Lord Muzan.

What do you think of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle managing to strike gold at this year’s Japan Academy Film Prize Awards? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!