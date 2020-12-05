Demon Slayer Launches Massive Promo Campaign for Final Volume Release

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has launched a massive promo campaign to celebrate the final volume hitting shelves in Japan! Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series has been at the center of a ton of conversation. Because although the series officially came to an end earlier this year, the success of the anime's first season has resulted in an unprecedented level of rapid popularity with fans around the world. The manga has been dominating charts for the better part of the year, and that's no different with the release of the final volume as the series crosses all sorts of new record marks.

With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba hype being as high energy as it is with the final volume hitting shelves and the Mugen Train movie breaking all sorts of box office records, several Japanese newspapers worked together (h/t @WSJ_manga on Twitter) to promote the final volume of the series with a collection of full page ads featuring art of the characters in the series. Here's a look at the pages featuring Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Kanao Tsuyuri:

To commemorate Kimetsu no Yaiba's final Volume 23 release, Mainichi Shimbun, Yomiuri Shimbun, Asahi Shimbun, Sankei Shimbun, and Nihon Keizai Shimbun, all Japanese Newspapers, will be publishing different advertisement pages. pic.twitter.com/1IHsrSI9jG — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) December 3, 2020

Here are four more featuring members of the Hashira such as Gyomei Jimejima, Muichiro Tokito, Giyu Tomioka, and Shinobu Kocho:

The promos continue filling out the roster with Tengen Uzui, Inosuke Hashibira, Genya Shinazugawa and Sanemi Shinazugawa:

Finishing up the roster is Kyojuro Rengoku, Mitsuri Kanroji, and Obanai Iguro:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will go down as one of the most popular series of the year, and will undoubtedly set itself in the record books as one of the most popular Shonen Jump series of all time. It has yet to be confirmed whether or not the anime will be continuing with a new season, but with a promotional campaign like this and the success of the film, there is most likely going to be much more of this franchise in our future.

How do you feel about Demon Slayer's popularity this year? What did you think of the series' final chapter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!