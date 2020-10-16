Demon Slayer's Final Volume Breaks Sales Record in First Week

✖

The story of Tanjiro and Nezuko in Demon Slayer's manga came to a close earlier this year, giving the demon slayer corps a final curtain call when it came to their quest to rid the world of supernatural threats, and the final volume of the printed story is shattering records in its first week! Selling nearly three million copies in its first week, the twenty-third volume of the manga proves that the Shonen series has definitely earned its way as one of the biggest anime franchises in the world today, even surpassing Eiichiro Oda's One Piece in terms of overall sales!

Currently, in Japan, the first feature-length film of the Demon Slayer series, Mugen Train, is shattering records when it comes to overall profitability, on its way to becoming the most profitable movie to ever be released in the country. While a set release date has yet to be revealed for North America, fans are clamoring to see this unique tale that takes Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu and places them onto a runaway locomotive that is fit to bursting with demonic threats. Luckily for our main protagonists, they won't be taking on these enemies alone as one of the strongest warriors of the demon slayer corps, Rengoku, has hopped aboard the train to offer a serious assist.

(Photo: Ufotable)

Earlier this month, Demon Slayer sold over one hundred million copies of its printed manga, proving that the Shonen series is beloved across the world. With the popularity of the series, we would imagine that we'll one day revisit this world that was introduced with the characters of Tanjiro and Nezuko, whether it be through a sequel series or spin-off that might follow one of the side characters of the franchise, if not a new generation of demon hunters!

Ufotable, the anime studio responsible for the first popular season of Demon Slayer's anime, has been tightly lipped about the possibility of a second season, but we have to imagine that it will only be a matter of time until we get confirmation on the return of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their sword-wielding buddies. With the first season coming to a close following the protagonists meeting the powerful swordsmen known as the Hashira, Mugen Train acts as the perfect return.

What do you think of Demon Slayer continuing to shatter records? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the demon slayer corps!

