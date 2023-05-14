Demon Slayer Season 3 Explores Genya's Tragic Origin

Demon Slayer Season 3 previously brought Genya Shinazugawa back to the anime after he was first introduced to the series back in the first season, and the newest episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc explored the tragic origin story that got Genya to his current status! Demon Slayer Season 3 has brought some familiar faces back to the Demon Slayer anime for the latest major fight against Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks, and Genya continues to be one of the more mysterious fighters as he really hasn't let Tanjiro close. Then he got even more mysterious with the reveal of his demonic form.

Demon Slayer Season 3 has been steadily showing new sides of Genya the more he continues to fight alongside Tanjiro (and thus his emotional walls come down further), but the newest episode provided the deepest dive into Genya yet. Demon Slayer Season 3's fight against Hantengu's Emotion Demons gets so intense to the point where when Genya thinks he's about to die, he actually flashes back to the tragic moment that set him on his current path towards becoming a Hashira himself.

this part specifically is so masterfully well done. it feels like a core memory that we have as kids, clearly something genya has held close to his heart for his entire life. this being his final thoughts before his woulda been death is heart wrenching😔 #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/R4UjFsR38a — Esta♠️ (@knyesta) May 14, 2023

Demon Slayer: What Is Genya's Origin?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 sees Genya reflecting on his early life with his brother, the Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa, and it's a rough one. Following the death of their abusive father, Sanemi and Genya were left alone to protect the rest of their family. While they were close, things changed when a demon suddenly attacks their family and kills the rest of their siblings. Sanemi's able to rescue Genya, but when the sun comes up and even more tragic realization comes to light as well.

It's revealed that the demon that attacked their family was in fact their mother, and Sanemi was forced to kill his own mother in order to save his younger brother. Genya, in his hurt, blames Sanemi for killing their mother but only as a Demon Slayer himself does Genya realize that Sanemi didn't have a choice. In fact, it's why Genya wants to become a Hashira as well so he will get the chance to speak with Sanemi someday and patch things up.

It helps to explain why Genya's put on such a rough exterior, and hopefully Genya will continue to survive for that chance at a reunion in the future.