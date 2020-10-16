How Demon Slayer Mugen Train Cliffhanger Sets Up Season 2

✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has hit theaters in North America, scoring number two in box office profits for its opening weekend, and the latest adventure of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps sets up a lot of big events that will take anime fans directly into Season Two of the series which hits later this year. With Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko boarding a mysterious train to meet with the Flame Hashira Rengoku, the latest project from Ufotable has plenty of action and emotional beats that count as the highest in the Shonen franchise so far.

Warning. This article contains spoilers for the feature-length film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, so be forewarned.

The majority of the film sees Tanjiro and his friends battling against the lower-tier demon Enmu, who has the ability to put his victims to sleep and trap them in their happiest dream. As Enmu has bonded directly with the train itself, the Demon Slayer Corps had a serious problem on their hands as they attempt to battle against the powerful demon while also making sure that not one of the two hundred passengers loses their lives. Luckily, they can defeat Enmu ultimately, but the lower-tier demon is far from the biggest threat in the film.

With the Mugen Train derailed, Rengoku finds himself face to face with the Upper Three Demon known as Akaza, who is successful in killing the Flame Hashira. In his last breaths, Rengoku implores Tanjiro to go to his family's estate to learn more about the protagonist's father's flame techniques he once used. Weeping for their lost comrade, Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu swear to train more in order to stand toe-to-toe with the higher class demons and make their way to Rengoku's family estate.

On top of this final development, we also see the other Hashira receive word of Rengoku's demise, with season two promising to shine more of a spotlight on the other top-tier members of the Demon Slayer Corps as Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko set out once again following the climactic events of the Mugen Train. While there has yet to be a release date revealed for season two, there is plenty for Demon Slayer fans to be excited about.

