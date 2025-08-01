Demon Slayer Announces Special Show Ahead of Infinity Castle’s International Release

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is finally out in Japan, but much of the rest of the world is still left wishing to see the epic trilogy kick off. While the film is currently running in the Japanese theaters, fans in the U.S. will have to wait until September 12th before watching the epic final showdown against the Upper Moons. The film’s promotions are in full swing, and Demon Slayer is getting more attention than ever. According to the anime’s official website, a special summer holiday project, “Demon Slayer and Summer Vacation,” has begun airing. It began on August 1st, 2025, as a way for fans to enjoy the season along with the film. The first project is a radio calisthenics video titled “Demon Slayer and Radio Calisthenics,” which was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Aniplex at 7:00 AM JST on August 1st.

Additionally, the calisthenics project will release five new videos every week featuring the mini Corps members in the background. The second project, titled “Demon Slayer Silhouette Quiz,” will be released on August 8th, at the same time. As the name suggests, participants will have to guess the character based on their silhouette. Lastly, the third video has a mysterious title, “Look the Other Way With the Demon Slayer Corps.” Participants will go head-to-head with the mini Corps members and prove who’s stronger. The project is introduced as a fun way to promote the latest film. The only downside is that it’s limited to Japanese fans, who can participate on the official website.

What To Expect From Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

The animation studio behind Demon Slayer, Ufotable, announced in June 2024, after the Hashira Training Arc anime finale, that the final manga will be adapted into a trilogy film. The first part will commence the Infinity Castle Arc as the Demon Slayers get thrown inside the Infinity Castle, Muzan’s secret base. Nakime, the demon whose Blood Demon Art manifests the castle, saw Muzan getting ambushed by the Demon Slayers and used her powers to separate them in an endless labyrinth. The worst part is that the Upper Moons, who are all unbelievably strong, await their enemies. The Demon Slayers should have fought only Muzan, and the Upper Moons would have died anyway.

However, with no way to turn to, the Corps members have no choice but to raise their swords against some of the most powerful characters in the verse. The trailer already hyped the fight between Tanjiro and Akaza, and it’s going to be intense. Shinobu will also get her limelight in her duel against Doma, the Upper Rank Two. However, all eyes are on Zenitsu, who is facing a mysterious demon, and it’s clear how much he has changed since the Hashira Training Arc.

While these three will be the highlights of the film, a lot of fights will take place. Infinity Castle is an action-driven arc where almost all the major characters participate in order to defeat their enemies. Additionally, the arc has a lot of emotional depth, and a lot of the Demon Slayers, including Tanjiro, are driven by personal motives while also doing their best to eradicate the Demons once and for all.

H/T: Demon Slayer Official Website, Aniplex on YouTube