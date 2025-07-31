Demon Slayer Star Confesses to Disliking One of the Series’ Best Characters & the Reason Is Simple

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle continues to break box office records in Japan as the film gets closer to its U.S. release date. The film’s success was more or less guaranteed considering the massive popularity of the franchise. However, even by those standards, the box records are historical, to say the least. After the Hashira Training Arc anime season reached its finale in June 2024, Ufotable announced that the final arc would be adapted into a trilogy film. The first part of the film will continue the story after the Demon Slayers ambush Muzan Kibutsuji and attempt to end him in a single blow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, it will take a lot more than that to take down the demon progenitor. Just when Tamayo injected a poison to weaken Muzan, all the Demon Slayers were sucked inside the Infinity Castle, where the Upper Moons await them. Although the latest film will feature an epic showdown between Akaza and Tanjiro, there’s a lot more to look forward to. Infinity Castle is an action-driven arc where almost all the major characters engage in battle. Apart from Akaza, the Upper Rank Two Doma will also gain considerable spotlight in the film thanks to his fight against Shinobu. However, while Akaza’s voice actor, Akira Ishida, enjoyed Doma’s fight, he also expressed his dislike towards the villain.

Akaza’s Voice Actor Doesn’t Particularly Like Doma

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

In an interview with Mantan Web, Ishida talks about the two crucial fights in the latest film, “Each of them has a different fighting style, so you could say they have their own niche. Even though it’s a showdown between a corps member and a demon, it’s not like the same thing continues over and over again, which was really worth watching.”

He further expands on the fight between Shinobu and Doma. Ishida added, “Doma’s nastiness really stood out.” In the first episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc, Akaza and Doma had a rather unpleasant interaction, and the latter’s way of talking further aggravated the Upper Three. While Doma carefully hid his animosity, Akaza was more open about how he couldn’t tolerate the Upper Two.

Ufotable

Although the Upper Moons don’t necessarily get along, they are at least cordial with one another because of their respect towards Muzan. However, regarding that scene when Doma annoyed Akaza, Ishida said, “Ever since then, I personally thought, ‘I don’t really like this character,’ but I also thought that Akaza probably doesn’t really like him that much either. (In Chapter 1) That kind of character of Douma was on full display, and his hatefulness really stood out.”

Doma was introduced in the Swordsmith Village Arc and stood out among the other Upper Moons since he presents himself as warm, charming, and polite, often smiling and speaking in a gentle tone. That overly polite yet emotionally detached attitude of his often comes out as creepy. However, this also makes Doma one of the best villains in the series. Fans who have read the manga know better how incredible this villain could be. Ishida notices how he and the character he voices share something in common, even if it’s hatred toward a popular villain.

H/T: Mantan Web