Demon Slayer Star Teases “New” Zenitsu That Fans Aren’t Ready For

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is now taking over theaters with its Summer launch in Japan, and the star behind Zenitsu Agatsuma teased fans about a “new version” of the slayer that fans won’t be ready to see. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has kicked off a new trilogy of films taking on the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga, and with it has started to adapt the final fights between Tanjiro Kamado and the slayers against Muzan Kibutsuji’s demonic forces. Which means everyone has a major fight coming their way with the new trilogy.

Zenitsu’s fight in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is one of the most intriguing for the trilogy as a whole as fans have been teased with a very intense looking Zenitsu staring down a mysterious foe. But as the film gets ready for its international release later this Fall, voice star Aleks Le revealed during the film’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 that this film is going to reveal a “new version of things that nobody is prepared for.”

Zenitsu Star Teases New Demon Slayer Movie

“I’ve been voicing this character for a long time, and how I would describe him to a lot of people is that he’s very extreme on all ends,” Aleks Le began as he teased Zenitsu’s role in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle during San Diego Comic-Con 2025. “He’s very extreme on the comedic side. On the focus side. We have seen these two sides of him, but something that we haven’t seen yet is his more vulnerable side, truly. And, I feel that this film is going to bring out a whole new version of things that nobody is prepared for.” Which is a very exciting tease for Zenitsu’s future.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle dropped the first look at Zenitsu’s fight for the arc, and is teased that he will be facing off against a member of Muzan’s Upper Ranks that has yet to be fully revealed in motion. After receiving a mysterious letter during the Hashira Training arc, Zenitsu looked incredibly focused and serious compared to the way he had been before. Just looking at him teases how personal of a fight this is going to be for Zenitsu, and that’s only one of the major fights we’ll get to see.

When Does Demon Slayer’s New Movie Come Out?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will begin its international territory roll out this Summer, and will be making its way to the United States and Canada on September 12th. It was also announced during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con 2025 panel that tickets for the new film will go on sale beginning on August 15th. The new film will be screening in both Japanese and English language audio with premium and IMAX formats also being available in select theaters too. With it adapting the Infinity Castle arc, there’s a lot to take on.

This is only the first film in the planned Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, but it has yet to be announced when fans can expect to see the second film. There’s a hope that it won’t be too long of a wait in between each film to keep up the momentum, but we’ll see how that shakes out soon enough. This first film is also going to have a runtime of two hours and 35 minutes, so the wait will be worth it either way.