Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Shares First Look at Mitsuri’s Final Fight

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle finally gave anime fans a new look at the first of the shonen franchise’s final film trilogy, giving viewers brief glimpses of the Demon Slayer Corps and Muzan’s forces butting heads. Set to release next month in Japan, North American fans will have to wait a tad longer to see Tanjiro’s return to the silver screen. Luckily, we here at ComicBook.com are up to speed on Demon Slayer’s manga and are more than happy to dive deep into the recent trailer. The Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, is featured briefly in the trailer and her final fight is right around the corner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory for those who haven’t read the manga, the Love Hashira will be taking on an opponent that some might not see coming. Luckily, she’ll have back-up for the first film of the Infinity Castle trilogy as the Demon Slayer Corps works their way to Muzan. When last we saw Mitsuri, she had Tanjiro and company undergo some hilarious training methods to prepare them for the road ahead. Placing the young would-be Hashira into a ballet session that pushed the swordsmen to their limit, the Love Hashira would go on to join her comrades in taking on Muzan as she too was dragged into the Infinity Castle. You can check out the new trailer below and get a brief glimpse at Mitsuri as she stares down a wave of demons that are making their way toward her.

Play video

The Infinity Castle Expands

Western anime fans can expect Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle to arrive in North American theaters on September 12th, but the release windows for the next two films to round out the trilogy remain anyone’s guess. As of the writing of this article, studio Ufotable has not hinted at the films releasing year after year, meaning that the final film could still be some time away. With the first Infinity Castle film widely hyped in the anime world, the movie will have its biggest competition from the Demon Slayer series itself.

To this day, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train remains the biggest, most profitable anime film of all time, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars and helping to put the shonen franchise on the map. While the shonen story saw two following movies in Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village and Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, both were compilation films that gathered the television series’ episodes together for their theatrical runs. With Infininty Castle being made strictly for the silver screen, it will be interesting to see if this will be enough for Tanjiro’s next movie to be the biggest of the franchise and in the anime world.

Want to see if Infinity Castle walks away as the biggest anime film of all time? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on the Demon Slayer Corps and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.