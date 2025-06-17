Demon Slayer Announces New Movie Ahead of Infinity Castle Release

This July, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will hit theaters in Japan, with a North American release slated for this fall. Hilariously, Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps will be making a return to the silver screen before the first entry of the film trilogy. To get fans prepped for the upcoming anime film, and to teach them good manners in the theaters, Ufotable has created a brand new anime feature that will play on the big screen before the fight against Muzan continues. Luckily, while this film might be only in Japan, a new trailer has been released that features the new animation.

Ufotable has partnered with Toho Cinemas to create a new short film that specifically brings together Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, with his wives to teach “movie manners.” Considering that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train remains the biggest film of all time, with the subsequent compilation films each scoring big profits at the box office, it makes sense to break down the best way to hit theaters for those newcomers looking to witness the beginning of the end for the Demon Slayer Corps. The new short will begin playing this week in Japan, starting on June 20th, and while it hasn’t been confirmed for a Western release, we imagine it will appear in some form or fashion in the future. You can check out the trailer for this “movie manners” short below.

The Demon Slayer Corps’ Swan Song

When last we left Tanjiro and his fellow swordsmen during the Swordsmith Village Arc, things had taken a serious turn for the Demon Slayer Corps. With Muzan confronting Kagaya Ubuyashiki and his family, the head of the Hashira did the unthinkable and sacrificed himself and his family to strike at the demon lord. Luckily, his sacrifice wasn’t in vain as it gave him time for the Hashira to hit the scene and try their best at defeating Muzan.

Unfortunately, the Demon Lord is unlike any opponent that Tanjiro and his allies have faced before. Muzan seemingly cannot be killed in a traditional way that many other demons can, as even decapitating him won’t seal the deal. Instead, Muzan can only be defeated by sunlight, making him nigh invincible and creating a serious hurdle for the Hashira. With the upcoming Infinity Castle being the first of three, expect some major battles to take place as the Demon Slayer Corps attempts to finally destroy the demonic threat to their world once and for all.

For fans in North America waiting to see the first film of the finale trilogy, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will hit Western theaters on September 12th this fall. Considering how well previous films have done in America under the Demon Slayer banner, expect a big opening weekend for the all-new film.

Want to stay afloat on all things Demon Slayer Corps? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Demon Slayer and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.