New Demon Slayer Movie Reveals Theme Songs Ahead of Premiere

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be coming back to theaters in a huge new way with a brand new trilogy of feature films, and the franchise has revealed the new theme songs for the first new film in the trilogy ahead of its big debut. Demon Slayer is readying a new trilogy to adapt the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series, and with it will finally showcase the final battles between Tanjiro Kamado and the Demon Slayers against Muzan Kibutsuji’s final forces. But the film has been fairly light in terms of actually showing off the film itself in motion.

With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc ready to hit theaters in Japan later this July, we have finally gotten the first full trailer for the new film. This new trailer not only shows off the new film in motion for the first real time since it was first announced to be in the works, but also confirms the theme songs will feature a returning Aimer and LiSA, who will be handling the opening and ending theme songs for the new film respectively.

New Demon Slayer Movie Theme Songs Revealed

As revealed in this newest update, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc will feature two theme songs that will likely serve as the opening and ending. The first of the theme songs is titled “A World Where the Sun Never Rises” as performed by Aimer, and the second of the new theme songs is titled “Shine in the Cruel Night” as performed by LiSA. These artists are likely going to sound familiar to Demon Slayer fans as they have both provided some huge theme songs for the Demon Slayer TV anime in the past, so now they’re going to help it all come to an end.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc is going to be spread across three different feature film releases, but details for the follow up films have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. So it’s yet to be revealed if these theme songs will be shared across all three, or are just going to be around for the first of these new films. But with it finally coming to theaters in Japan this Summer, it won’t be too much longer before we get to see it all come together with each new release.

When Does Demon Slayer’s New Movie Come Out?

While we don’t know the release dates or windows for the final two of the films, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc is gearing up to kick off soon. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc will first be hitting theaters across Japan on July 18th, and will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th as distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll. It’s also going to be screening in IMAX and other premium formats depending on territory as well.

Haruo Sotozaki directs Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle for studio ufotable. Akira Matsushima will be overseeing the character designs, and Go Shiina and Yuki Kajiura will be handling the music. The voice cast for the film includes the likes opf Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira, Akira Ishida as Akaza, Saori Hayami as Shinobu Kocho and more. For now, you can catch up with the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba TV anime now streaming with Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and more.