Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Debuts First Trailer: Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is gearing up to make its comeback to theatrical screens with the first in a new trilogy of films, and now fans have gotten to see the film in motion with the first real trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. When the fourth season of the TV anime came to an end with its adaptation of the Hashira Training Arc, it was announced that the Demon Slayer anime would return not with a new season but instead a full theatrical feature film trilogy adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s orginal manga.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will begin hitting theaters around the world later this Summer and North America this Fall, but it has been playing fairly coy about revealing actual footage from the films themselves. This first film is drawing closer, and fans have only gotten to see a few still images and character highlighting posters leading to the film’s release. But now that it’s reached a new milestone, fans have gotten to see a brand new trailer for the first film that actually shows what it’s going to look like. Check it out in the video below along with a brand new poster.

What to Know for Demon Slayer’s New Trailer

Demon Slayer was slated to return with its very first feature film, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, and now that it’s hit in Japan and prepares for its international release, it also came with a new sneak peek trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. There was a hope that this new trailer would also make its way online, but the bigger concern was that we would get to see footage from the new film at all. With its theatrical release approaching very quickly (and only being a couple of months out from its drop in Japan), we’re likely going to see much more.

Much like the excitement surrounding the Mugen Train feature film when it first hit theaters, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is going to be a brand new entry for the anime franchise as the first film begins to chip away at the huge Infinity Castle arc from the manga. This will be footage never seen in the anime before (unlike some of the other movie events that have hit screens in the last few years), so Demon Slayer fans are likely going to be flocking to theaters when it hits.

Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment (outside of Japan), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will first be hitting theaters across Japan on July 18th, and will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th (and will also be available in IMAX and premium movie formats). The international release schedule for the film breaks down as such: