Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Unveils First Look at Muichiro’s Movie Comeback

The first installment in the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie trilogy, set to release on July 18, 2025, in Japanese theaters, has finally unveiled its highly anticipated first trailer. The trailer highlights the climactic final battle between the demon slayers and the demons, confirming an all-out war. Nearly every major villain makes an appearance, including the fearsome Upper Moon demons. Among them, two stand out the most, Upper Rank 2, Doma, and the fan-favorite, Upper Rank 3, Akaza.

The trailer confirms that much of the first movie will focus on these two powerful demons and their respective battles. This focus also gives early-introduced Hashira, Giyu Tomioka and Shinobu Kocho, their much-deserved spotlight, while the protagonist, Kamado Tanjiro, shines even brighter. That said, the trailer ensures that other Hashira won’t be sidelined. It offers a first glimpse at another fan favorite, the prodigy Hashira, who is even younger than Tanjiro, Muichiro Tokito. Tokito’s role in the third season of Demon Slayer revealed his importance, and his interaction with Tanjiro led to significant emotional character development. It is evident that Tokito’s involvement will be crucial in the upcoming final war, and the trailer may have also hinted at who his opponent will be.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle First Trailer Hints at Muichiro’s Final Battle

With Muichiro being one of the strongest Hashira, possibly ranking within the top five, his involvement in the final war will be invaluable. However, the fact that the first trailer doesn’t show him encountering any demons, particularly the Upper Moons, suggests that his battle is being reserved for later, likely against an Upper Moon whose rank may even surpass that of Doma and Akaza. It’s clear not every fight will be featured in the first installment of the trilogy, and if Muichiro is indeed set to face Upper Moon Rank One, Kokushibo, that confrontation may only occur after the defeats of Akaza and Doma, possibly near the end of the second movie.

It’s also evident that Muichiro won’t face Kokushibo alone. Despite his strength, defeating Upper Moon Rank Four required the assistance of others. Given that Rank One is significantly more powerful than the other demons, Muichiro taking him on solo would be impossible. He will likely be joined by other powerful Hashira, particularly the strongest ones, who, like Muichiro, only appeared briefly in the trailer without being shown fighting specific demons. This includes Gyomei Himejima, the strongest Hashira. With the Wind, Snake, and even the Love Hashira not yet matched against any opponent in the trailer, they may also join the battle. So, although fans are given a first look at Muichiro in the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trailer, it may be some time before he receives his full spotlight, possibly not until the second installment.