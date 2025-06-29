Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Highlights One Demon’s Big Comeback

The first film of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy is all set for its Japanese release on July 18th, 2025. International release dates will vary by region, with the U.S. premiere set for September 12, 2025. The animation studio behind the anime, Ufotable, just released the trailer in both subbed and dubbed versions. The film will pick up the story from the finale of the Hashira Training Arc, adapting the final showdown between the Demon Slayers and the demons. Muzan showed up at the Ubuyashiki manor, unaware that the head of the Demon Slayer Corps had an insane plan in his mind. Kagaya blows up his manor and dies along with his wife and two of his five children. Muzan was taken aback by the sudden explosion when the Demon Slayers ambushed him.

However, despite being weakened to some degree, he is practically untouchable. Amid the chaos, all the Demon Slayers are forced inside Muzan’s hideout, the Infinity Castle, where the Upper Ranks are waiting for their enemies. The Demon Slayers are at a serious disadvantage since they are separated, and the castle is almost impossible to navigate. As the fight continues, we will watch some of the most intense and heartbreaking scenes in the series. The trailer, running for 90 seconds, features several characters, but Akaza steals the show as always.

The Ending Scene of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Trailer Highlights Akaza’s Return

While the first 60 seconds of the trailer show all the major characters, the rest of the 30 seconds creates a deep impression about Akaza and his face-off with Tanjiro. Even the stunning key visual of the film features him with Tanjiro’s reflection shown in his eye. The trailer plays the iconic soundtrack dedicated to the Upper Rank Three demon as he gets ready for the fight, referring to it as “party,” implying he will enjoy the face-off. We also see his Blood Demon Art, Destructive Death. Akaza has been a fan-favorite villain since the Infinity Train film, where he fought against Rengoku, the Flame Hashira.

Rengoku, Tanjiro, and the others defeated the demon controlling the train and saved all the passengers. However, Akaza’s unexpected appearance results in Rengoku’s tragic death, which leaves Tanjiro completely heartbroken. He chased after the demon, who ran away as soon as the sun was up. Tanjiro declares Akaza’s defeat since the demon had to flee the battle after inflicting fatal wounds on Rengoku. Akaza’s pride was hurt, but he knew there was some truth to that. This will be their first encounter since that moment, and as the trailer suggests, it will be Tanjiro’s biggest fight in the final arc.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Will Reveal Everything About Akaza

One thing we can be sure about Demon Slayer is that a majority of the demons will always have some kind of backstory, especially the Upper Ranks. The demon’s actions, appearance, and even their powers are often related to their human selves. In Akaza’s case, his Destructive Death resembles a form of martial arts, which he uses to fight. Among all the Upper Moons, Akaza is the only demon who fights others using his fists, and nothing else. The sheer force behind each blow is devastating, living up to the name of his Blood Demon Art.

Akaza is one of the most fascinating villains of Demon Slayer. Considering how he doesn’t mindlessly kill people, unlike most demons, and how he refuses to eat women despite Doma’s persistence, there’s more to him than meets the eye. He only lives for the thrill of the battle and respects those who are genuinely strong. His fight with Rengoku was much more than a clash against two enemies. Akaza had the upper hand all along, yet he couldn’t help but crave more thrill.

He offered Rengoku a chance to become a demon since he believed he would be a waste for such a talented man to simply die. During his clash with Tanjiro, the series will explore Akaza’s backstory and explain everything about him, the strange marks on his body, the reason he loves fighting so much, as well as why he refuses to eat women. On the other hand, Tanjiro will push through his limits to ensure the demon is finally defeated.