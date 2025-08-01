Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Announces Special Surprise For Fans Watching the Film

Ufotable announced in June 2024, after the Hashira Training Arc finale, that the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy would be adapting the manga’s final arc. Ever since the Entertainment District Arc, the Demon Slayers have managed to defeat some of the Upper Moons, but the real threats are the top three. Not to mention that Muzan Kibutsuji is still the biggest threat to the Demon Slayer Corps. The Corps’ leader, Kagaya Ubuyashiki, sacrificed himself along with his wife and two daughters to give the Demon Slayers, especially the Hashira, an opening to ambush the demon progenitor. While Tamayo did manage to inject poison into his body, Muzan is still standing strong.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the other hand, the Demon Slayers are thrown inside the Infinity Castle, Muzan’s hideout, where the Upper Moons await them. The final showdown against the demons will commence in the first part of the trilogy. The film was released in Japan on July 18th, 2025. Meanwhile, fans in the U.S. will have to wait till September 12th, 2025, before watching the film in the theaters. Tickets will be available starting August 15th, so make sure to mark your calendars. As international fans await the film’s release, the official website of the anime announces a special surprise for Japanese fans watching the film in the theaters.

Demon Slayer Fans Will Get a Special Gift For Watching the Infinity Castle Film

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

On July 27th, 2025, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle unveiled its third key visual, hyping the best fight in the series. The visual highlights Giyu Tomioka and Tanjiro Kamado teaming up against the Upper Rank Three, Akaza. While the trailer already confirmed the fight between Tanjiro and Akaza, we see the first glimpse of Giyu fighting the demon. Tanjiro has fought alongside several Hashira before, but this will be the first time the two will fight side-by-side. Although the duo had the same in the Mount Natagumo Arc, it was mostly Giyu coming to Tanjiro’s rescue since the latter had barely tapped into his true powers.

However, Tanjiro has grown a lot since then, and we will see the fruit of his labor against the most powerful demon he has ever faced. Fighting Akaza also sparks a flame in Tanjiro’s heart since he is determined to avenge Kyojuro Rengoku’s death. Meanwhile, Giyu will also play a crucial role in the fight and lend Tanjiro the support he needs.

Two days after the visual was released, on July 29th, the official website announced that an A-5 size art stand of the above key visual would be distributed among visitors. The distribution will begin on August 2nd and is limited to 3 million people nationwide in Japan.

Image courtesy of Ufotable

Before this, fans watching the film in the theaters were given another illustration as part of a special bonus to promote the film. The illustration was based on the cover of Chapter 140 of the manga featuring Muzan, Tanjiro, Tamayo, and the seven Hashira who fought in the Infinity Castle Arc. The gift will only be distributed until August 1st before getting replaced by a new visual.

H/T: Demon Slayer official website